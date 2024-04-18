SR 20 North Cascades Highway to Open Sooner than Expected in Washington State

When Will SR 20 North Cascades Highway Open Up For The 2024 Season?

Washington State travelers, good news, one of the snowiest passes in WA is scheduled to open up early this year.



What Construction Is Going On SR North Cascades Highway In 2024?

The Washington Department of Transportation is excited to announce that the reopening of the SR 20 North Cascades Highway is scheduled for this Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

While not the earliest spring opening on record, the department acknowledges that it is still early spring, particularly in the mountains.

Travelers planning a trip over the North Cross should be aware that Forest Service and National Parks remain closed for the time being.

Additionally, there are limited pullouts or pit stops and no cell service along the route.

Wintry weather, including snow and freezing conditions, may still be present on Rainy and Washington passes, despite The DOT crews' ongoing efforts to clear and treat the highway. Drivers should be prepared for such conditions if they occur.

Furthermore, maintenance and construction projects near mileposts 105 and 150 are ongoing, so caution is advised when passing through these work zones.

The route serves as a scenic bike route and provides access to popular hiking trails such as the Pacific Crest Trail, thus travelers should remain vigilant for bicyclists and pedestrians.

As always, check out the station mobile and know before you go for a safe trip.

