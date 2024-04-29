2024 has been a good year so far for the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco

The airport has continued to grow and offer more to meet traveler demand

Could the airport surpass last year as a record year?

The Tri-Cities (PSC) Airport in Pasco is reporting another strong quarter.

2024 has been a Successful Year Thus Far for the Tri-Cities Airport

According to PSC officials, 2024 has started out successfully. In fact, during the first three months of 2024, the airport saw 103,000 passengers board flights at PSC. The first quarter numbers represent a 12% increase over last years, 2023 first quarter figures. To date, 2023 was a busy year for the Tri-Cities Airport on record.

The Growth in Traffic Flying out of the Tri-Cities

Currently, travelers can fly out of the Tri-Cities to around 11 non-stop destinations such as: Seattle, Phoenix-Sky Harbor, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Denver and Minneapolis among others. A full list of destinations from PSC can be found on their website.

Upcoming Non-Stop Flight from Tri-Cities

Starting this fall, on October 1st, Alaska Airlines will fly non-stop service from Tri-Cities to Los Angeles California's LAX Airport starting October 1! The flight in addition with an easy route to California it also provides convenient connections to Latin America, Asia, and other destinations Alaska Airlines serves.