Huge Traffic Backup: Fire Engulfed Semi Closed EB Lanes of I-90

The Washington State Patrol worked with fire crews for hours to finally open I-90 after a semi caught fire.

Semi Trailer on Fire Closed All lanes of I-90

The Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation fought both traffic and fire last week when a disabled semi caught fire. The first report came from the Washington State Department of Transportation with a social media tweet at 6:30 pm about the disabled vehicle. "6:30 PM · Apr 26, 2024 - On I-90 westbound at SR 18 there is a disabled vehicle blocking all westbound lanes." Almost 30 minutes later, a follow-up post said that all lanes were still blocked on I-90 near SR-18 at milepost 28 and to expect long delays as crews tried to fight the fire and clear the scene. "6:54 PM · Apr 26, 2024 - All lanes are blocked on I-90 near SR 18 (MP 28) due to a fully engulfed semi fire. IRT, Fire, and WSP are on the scene.

➡️Expect long delays and seek alternative routes."

Washington State Patrol Posts Followup Pictures from Semi-Fire

Years ago I was first on the scene at a semi vs truck head-on collision, and when I arrived one entire semi was on fire with 30-50 foot flames. The driver had jumped from the truck but was still lying feet from the fire when another man and I pulled him to safety. You can read more about my experience by clicking here. Unless you have been around a semi on fire like that, it is hard to describe the intensity of the heat and the smell from the burning truck. If you are wondering what took crews so long to clear the roadway, that's why. A few days later, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson posted a few more pictures from the fire.