Two of the Wackiest High School Mascots in Washington State

Two Of The Wackiest Mascots In Washington State

Growing up in Clarkston Washington and attending Clarkston High School, our school mascot was the Bantam.

Why Does Washington State's Richland High School Call Themselves "The Bombers?"

Yeah, we'd get made fun of for having a fighting chicken as our mascot especially since our cross-river rivals in Lewiston Idaho were the Bengals.

Most schools have pretty ordinary mascots but there are a few Washington State High School mascots that might make you take a double-take or even make you shake your head.

I was an Asotin Panther in elementary school, a Lincoln Middle School Lance, and a Clarkston Bantam.

My son Logan had the joy of being part of Richland High School and Bombers which makes my list of weirdest high school mascots.

The Richland Bombers have always been controversial because of the Hanford Nuclear site in our backyard.

With chant phrases like "Nuke 'em 'til they glow!" and "Proud of the cloud!", you can see why I had to include the Richland Bombers in my list.

As a Tri-Citian, I couldn't imagine changing Richland's Bomber mascot for anything but it's got to be one of the more unique mascots out there.

I also had to pick Ridgefield High School in Ridgefield, Washington, they've got a more light-hearted but equally unusual mascot - the Spudders.

In the early 1900s, Ridgefield was known for its potato and prune production.

Ridgefield picked the potato as its school mascot - whew- thankfully they didn't pick prune juice - Students at Ridgefield call themselves Spudders and cheer on their teams with chants of "Boil 'em, mash 'em, stick 'em in a stew!"

So as you can see we've got a few unique mascots in Washington State and we love it that way. If you had a weird school mascot growing up, feel free to share it in the comments below.