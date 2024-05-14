Seattle University will join the West Coast Conference (WCC) in 2025 Adding Seattle University and Grand Canyon University will bring WCC to 11 total members for the 2025-26 season. Oregon State and Washington State will play in the WCC as affiliate members for a span



Seattle University (SU) will the West Coast Conference (WCC) beginning July 1, 2025,

Seattle University Athletics’ Conference History

Seattle University originally left the WCC and NCAA Division I in 1981, returning to NCAA Division I in 2008 when they joined the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in 2012. However, Seattle University will remain in the WAC through the 2024-25 year, officially ending its 12-year term as a WAC member in 2025.

Seattle University officials say that more information about conference membership details for SU Redhawk programs not sponsored by the WCC will become available in the coming months.

Expansion of the WCC in 2024-2026

Along with Seattle University, the WCC has added Grand Canyon University to its conference membership. The two additions give the WCC 11 full members beginning in 2025-26.

Washington State and Oregon State as West Coast Conference Affiliate Members

Oregon State and Washington State will play in the WCC as affiliate members in 12 sports for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

WCC Opponents

Currently the WCC features:

Gonzaga University Bulldogs

Loyola Marymount University Lions

University of the Pacific Tigers

Pepperdine University Waves

University of Portland Pilots

St. Mary's College of California Gaels

University of San Diego Toreros

University of San Francisco Dons

Santa Clara University Broncos