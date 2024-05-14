Seattle University to Rejoin WCC In 2025

A Seattle University game at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle (Photo: SU Athletics)

  • Seattle University  will  join the West Coast Conference (WCC) in 2025

    • Adding Seattle University and Grand Canyon University will bring WCC to 11 total members for the  2025-26 season.

    • Oregon State and Washington State will play in the WCC as affiliate members for a span

Seattle University (SU) will  the West Coast Conference (WCC) beginning July 1, 2025, 

Seattle University Athletics’ Conference History

Seattle University originally left the  WCC and NCAA Division I in 1981, returning to NCAA Division I in 2008 when they joined the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in 2012. However, Seattle University will remain in the WAC through the 2024-25 year, officially ending its 12-year term as a WAC member in  2025.

Seattle University officials say that more information about conference membership details for SU Redhawk programs not sponsored by the WCC will become available in the coming months.

Expansion of the WCC in 2024-2026

Along with  Seattle University,  the WCC has added Grand Canyon University to its conference membership. The two additions give the WCC 11 full members beginning in 2025-26.   

Washington State and Oregon State as West Coast Conference Affiliate Members 

Oregon State and Washington State will play in the WCC as affiliate members in 12 sports for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

WCC Opponents

Currently the WCC features:

  • Gonzaga University Bulldogs

  • Loyola Marymount University Lions

  • University of the Pacific Tigers

  • Pepperdine University Waves

  • University of Portland Pilots

  • St. Mary's College of California Gaels

  • University of San Diego Toreros

  • University of San Francisco Dons

  • Santa Clara University Broncos

