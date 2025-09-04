Another NFL season kicks off tonight and most fan bases have high hopes for their favorite team, even if those hopes are seated more on top of clouds than grounded in reality. Fourteen teams will make the playoffs, and if history is a guide, roughly six teams will make the second season this year that missed it last year.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

One of those teams that missed last year were your Seattle Seahawks. Could they win their second Super Bowl title this year like the Philadelphia Eagles did last year? Read on to find out. I'll start with the AFC.

Get our free mobile app

AFC East

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

1. Buffalo Bills

The Bills are still the most talented team in the division even if the Patriots can make an argument for having a better Head Coach. They have the reigning MVP with QB Josh Allen and added Joey Bosa in the off-season to help the defensive line. They are more than good enough to win their sixth straight AFC East title.

2. New England Patriots

This isn't because the Pats have a new Head Coach (and former Super Bowl winning LB with the team) in Mike Vrabel who will bring a familiar culture to the team, but because the Jets have a first year HC in Aaron Glenn (former Lions Defensive Coordinator) and the Dolphins aren't good.

3. New York Jets

The junior team in the "Big Apple" (in all truth New Jersey) just suffered a big loss when Offensive Lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker went down for the season. new HC Aaron Glenn is a Jet legend who will bring a toughness back to the J-E-T-S that has been missing. Culture changes can go a long way in helping teams over achieve and the Jets finishing third will be just that. Speaking of culture...

4. Miami Dolphins

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The 'Fins may have the worst culture in the league. HC Mike McDaniel looks more like he just rolled out of bed than the lead dog of an NFL team, and yes, perception matters. The perception is that the culture is soft in South Florida. You don't a better example than defensive players running DC Vic Fangio (one of the best defensive minds in the game) out of town, only to see the veteran coach win a Super Bowl in Philly with the youngest D in the NFL.

AFC North

1. Baltimore Ravens

The really discussion is how the rest of the North shakes out. HC John Harbaugh enters his 19th year on the sideline with one Super Bowl win and a two time NFL MVP under center with Lamar Jackson. The only question around the Ravens is can they finally win a playoff game with #8?

2. Cincinnati Bengals

Their offense can be one of the best in the NFL, even if their defensive could be one of the worst. QB Joe Burrow, WR1 Jamaar Chase, and WR2 Tee Higgins might be the only unit could rack up significantly more points than the other side of the ball gives up.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

They re-signed T.J. Watt and brought in Aaron Rodgers, even if the latter signing might be a little to late to satisfy Super Bowl aspirations. They traded with the Seahawks to get WR D.K. Metcalf to add a big presence on the outside but not really addressing the inconsistency at the position.

4. Cleveland Browns

The number of Quarterbacks on the roster might equal the number of wins after week 18, even with Myles Garrett becoming the second highest paid player in NFL history.

AFC South

1. Houston Texans

QB C.J. Stroud hopes to shake off a subpar sophomore season and reestablish himself as one of the best young players at the position. The Texans have more talent and better coaching than the other teams in the division.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

A new HC and great offensive mind in Liam Coen is hoping to do for fifth year QB Trevor Lawrence's career what he did for Baker Mayfield's in Tampa Bay. Trading up with the Browns in order to draft Travis Hunter will pay dividends in a bad division.

3. Tennessee Titans

1st overall pick Cam Ward is the new QB in town and the rookie will be in for a long season. The Titans could easily finish last if things go really bad.

4. Indianapolis Cots

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The death of beloved owner Jim Irsay will weigh on the team this season, as will the failure of QB Anthony Richardson to stay healthy long enough to develop into a franchise QB. They'll go with another first round bust in Daniel Jones behind center in what might be HC Shane Steichen's last season on the job.

AFC West

1. Denver Broncos

This isn't a trendy pick, it's a realistic one. QB Bo Nix and HC Sean Payton enter year two with arguably the best defense in the AFC. It took Payton three years to engineer a turnaround that most thought would take a few years longer.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The best QB in the league can't compensate for aging skill players, a bad offensive line, and losses on an average defense. If the Chiefs can return to the AFC Championship Game for an eighth straight season, it might be Patrick Mahomes most impressive accomplishment yet.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers could just as easily win this division as finish in third, that's how close the top three teams are. HC Jim Harbaugh doesn't have enough talent yet to get over the hump but he just might next year.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

The coaching talent in this division is flat out ridiculous. That a Super Bowl winning HC in Pete Carroll is the main man for the last place team tells you everything you need to know. The goal in Vegas is to change the culture first and no one does that faster or better than Pete.

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The champs are the champs until they aren't. Sure, no team has repeated as NFC East champs since the Eagles did it from 2000-2004, but it will be stunner if they don't break that streak. Much has been made about the losses on defense, but they return 17 of 22 starters from last year and they have the best offense in the league...period.

2. Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels will avoid a second year QB slump and the 'Commies' should also make the playoffs again. their biggest challenge will be keeping the NFL's oldest roster healthy over 18 games and that includes new Wr Deebo Samuel who has a history of injuries.

3. Dallas Cowboys

The 'pokes could finish last after trading a generational talent in Micah Parsons, but they have way too much talent on offense for that to happen. Provided QB Dak Prescott stays healthy and new acquisition at WR George Pickens keeps his head in the game, the Cowboys will make games more interesting that you think.

4. New York Giants

QB Jaxon Dart will be the starter at some point this season, but the overall lack of talent offensively will squander some pretty good talent on the defensive side of the ball.

NFC North

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

1. Detroit Lions

The last time a playoff teams lost both offensive and defensive coordinators they collapsed halfway through the season (see 2023 Philadelphia Eagles). The lions have more talent than that Eagles team did and HC Dan Campbell is the heart, soul, and attitude of that franchise. They should also be a lot healthier than last year when they were pulling people off the street to play defense.

2. Green Bay Packers

They move up solely because of adding Micah Parsons to the defense. Parsons wrecks games plain and simple. Jordan love needs to take another step forward at QB but the biggest thing the Pack needs is for their receiving core to stay healthy in order to fulfill expectations.

3. Minnesota Vikings

QB J.J. McCarthy will finally find out if he is the next great playcaller for the Vikings. They have one of the best receivers in the game in Justin Jefferson and a great HC in Kevin O'Connell. If McCarthy falters, last place is a real possibility.

4. Chicago Bears

New HC Ben Johnson brings his impressive offense to Chicago. It will take time to get QB Caleb Williams up to speed. If the second year starter can't wrap his head around it, then the Bears may look down the road to reset at the position yet again.

NFC South

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

It is really hard not to like Baker Mayfield. He was on the path to being a first round bust, only to win a playoff game in Cleveland and parlay that into folk hero status in Tampa. Baker is a gamer and a gunslinger. He wills his team to win and in a bad division that is enough to make a difference. The Bucs also have future HOFer Mike Evans at WR and a really good defense helping them keep a stranglehold on the top spot.

2. Carolina Panthers

This is the make or break season for QB Bryce Young. They drafted Tet McMillian to add a big presence at WR and they improved defensively. They are a young team that played tough against the best teams in the league last year, almost beating Philadelphia on the road. The Panthers could be a dark horse for a playoff spot.

3. Atlanta Falcons

Off the field issues could play a bigger role than on field as the most expensive back up QB in history, Kirk Cousins, will sit behind UW grad Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons have talents and could finish above Carolina if Cousins is an asset in Penix's development.

4. New Orleans Saints

New HC and Prosser native Kellen Moore went from the penthouse to the outhouse in a few months time. Moore picked up a Super Bowl ring in Philly last year and may secure the first pick in the NFL Draft this year in the 'Big Easy'.

NFC West

1. Seattle Seahawks

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In are QB Sam Darnold and WR Cooper Kupp, out are QB Geno Smith and WRs Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. The team invested a 1st round pick to bolster the offensive line with Grey Zabel and a 2nd rounder to help the secondary with S Nick Emmonwouri. The Seahawks became the first 10 win team to not make the playoffs last season and look to change that in 2025 and winning the division is a reality.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Getting WR Devante Adams in the offseason to replace Cooper Kupp was huge. he will help Puka Nakua develop into a top level receiver. QB Matthew Stafford's back issue is the biggest reason for putting them second. They have tons of talent on both sides of the ball, but if Stafford goes down so does their hopes of winning the division.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The Cards got better but not enough. They are a trendy pick to make the playoffs and even win the division, but I can;t see it as long as Kyler Murray is at QB. Has Marvin Harrison Jr. matured enough to become a reliable weapon on offense? Too many questions to be a real contender.

4. San Francisco 49ers

The Niners shed a lot of salary and sent Deebo Samuel to Washington in order to pay Brock Purdy. Purdy is a great game manager but needs more talent than what they currently have to be effective. It is a reset year in the Bay Area.

Playoff Predictions

AFC

BYE - Buffalo Bills

1st round - #7 Bengals @ #2 Ravens, #6 Chargers @ #3 Texans, #5 Chiefs @ #4 Broncos

2nd Round - #3 Texans @ #2 Ravens, #5 Chiefs @ #1 Bills

AFC Championship - #3 Texans @ #1 Bills

AFC Champions - Buffalo Bills

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

NFC

BYE - Philadelphia Eagles

1st Round - #7 Packers @ #2 Lions, #6 Rams @ #3 Buccaneers, #5 Commanders @ #4 Seahawks

2nd Round - #6 Rams @ #1 Eagles, #4 Seahawks @ #2 Lions

NFC Championship - #2 Lions @ #1 Eagles

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

NFC Champions - Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl XL Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills

Champion - Philadelphia Eagles