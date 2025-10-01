The wait is over for fans of the AL West Champion Seattle Mariners as to what time the games will be this weekend. What is being watched even more closely is the impact it will have on the Seahawk game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Game 2 of the ALDS at T-Mobile Park will happen this Sunday.

It's not often the Seahawks and Mariners play at home on the same day. It's avoided when the NFL and MLB put together their regular season schedules, but when the MLB postseason rolls around, well...all bets are off. The last time a conflict between the two was a possibility was in 2022. It never came to be as the M's lost in an 18 inning heartbreaker to the eventual World Series Champion Houston Astros in the ALDS.

This time around the Mariners have a bye instead of the Wild Card, don't have to worry about the Astros (they missed the postseason), and are guaranteed to play the same day as the Seahawks. What they do have to worry about is the two stadiums are 3/10 of a mile apart, so traffic will be a nightmare if the start times for each are too close together.

The news we have been waiting for was announced earlier this morning. Game 2 for the M's in the ALDS will have a 5:03pm first pitch at T-Mobile Park. That is plenty of time for Seahawk fans to file out of Lumen Field without the team having to alter their 1:05pm kickoff. There's an even better scenario for Seattle sports fans that won't be attending either game...

It's A Double-Header Sunday For Seattle Diehards

The Seattle sports faithful can catch the entire Seahawks/Buccaneers game and have enough time in between to refill their plate (or favorite adult beverage of choice) before settling in for the first pitch of Game 2 of the ALDS. Game 1's start time on Saturday will depend on the M's opponent. Detroit and Cleveland are currently tied at 1 game apiece in the Wild Card round.

Even though the games have a four hour span between start times, fans are still encouraged to take public transit if they can as over 100,000 fans are expected to converge on that 3/10 of a mile area. Plenty of people will look to arrive early so there will be plenty of traffic snafus anyway.