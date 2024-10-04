Washington To Host World Famous Baseball

If you are a fan of baseball and want to finally enjoy going to a game with someone who just dreads the sport, I think this might be a fix for that problem. I for one can watch baseball all day long on TV in person or listen to it on the radio, but most Americans who say they like the sport really only like going to games live, and it's for the atmosphere. Then when it comes time to the people in our lives you want to share this great sport with and they couldn't care less, it becomes a bummer. But a little team out of Georgia is gonna change that. And over the last few years, thanks to social media, they might be becoming the most famous team in baseball, and they aren’t even in the MLB.

The Savannah Bananas, known for their entertaining "Banana Ball" style of baseball, will bring their show to Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on September 19 and 20, 2025. Compared to the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, the Bananas aim to make the sport fast-paced and fun with creative rules and performances, like players on stilts and fan-participation outs. Their games draw huge crowds, don’t sit on these guys.

GET YOUR TICKETS → HERE

SAVANNAH BANANAS loading...

Banana Ball Rules

Here's a breakdown of the rules for Banana Ball, the Savannah Bananas' fast-paced and entertaining version of baseball:

Scoring : Each inning, the team with the most runs scores 1 point. The exception is the final inning, where every run counts. The team with the most points at the end wins.

Time Limit : Games last 2 hours. No new inning can begin after 1 hour and 50 minutes unless the game is tied.

Batting Rules : Batters cannot leave the batter's box, bunt, or walk. On a walk, the batter runs to first and can advance while the defense must throw the ball to all fielders.

Stealing : Batters can steal first base on any wild pitch or passed ball.

Mound Visits : No mound visits are allowed.

Fan Outs : If a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out.

Tiebreaker : If tied after 2 hours or 9 innings, a 1-on-1 showdown takes place. The batter tries to hit an inside-the-park home run, with only the pitcher and catcher on defense.

Golden Batter : Once per game, each team can select any batter in the lineup to hit in any position.

This unique format emphasizes fun, speed, and fan participation, with teams like the Savannah Bananas and Party Animals at the center of the action.

Get our free mobile app

Key points:

Seattle Tour Stop : Bananas play at T-Mobile Park on Sept. 19-20, 2025.

Banana Ball : Fast-paced, fun, and quirky baseball format.

The Bananas are looking to revolutionize baseball by combining serious athleticism with humor and audience engagement.