This Father’s Day, give Dad the gift he really wants—a clean car! Enter now for your chance to win a 30-day Unlimited Plus Car Wash Pass from Jiffy Car Wash in Kennewick. It includes outside wash, interior vacuum, and wheel shine service - a value of $85. Whether it’s his truck, car, or weekend cruiser, Dad can keep it shining all month long. Enter online at our station website or through our free mobile app. It’s quick, easy, and absolutely free to enter. Four lucky winners will be drawn on Friday, June 19th. Treat Dad to a cleaner ride this Father’s Day, courtesy of Jiffy Car Wash.

LOOK: These Photos Show Why ’70s Cars Were Something Special (and Obviously Better) Big, bold, and built different — these ’70s cars looked and felt like nothing on the road today. Take a ride back and see them in their prime. [And we did our best to identify the models and dates, so if we got it wrong, gearheads, don’t come after us!] Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz