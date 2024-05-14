Have You Explored Washington’s Most Popular State Park?
Spring is almost here and it's time to make plans for exploring some of what Washington has to offer. When I renewed my license tabs, I made sure to spring for the Discover Pass. And this year, I plan to take advantage of it.
I googled, "What is the most popular park in Washington?"
The answer is Deception Pass State Park. Have you ever been? I have. It's a beautiful place. Some friends and I camped and had a great time one weekend. It's time to go for another visit.
According to Washington State Parks:
Deception Pass is Washington's most-visited state park for a reason. Mysterious coves, rugged cliffs, jaw-dropping sunsets, and a stomach-dropping high bridge make this park a go-to for locals and international travelers alike.
Deception Pass is 3,854 acres with a marine and camping park.
If you enjoy trails, Deception Pass has a lot to offer. There are hiking, biking, and horse trails galore. And, if you love the water, you're in for a treat. Both saltwater and freshwater shorelines are yours to explore on three lakes. There are automated pay stations to purchase a one-day or annual Discover Pass and boat launch permit.
What sort of water activities and features are available at Deception Pass?
- Over 1,100 feet of dock
- 1,980 feet of moorage
- saltwater and freshwater boating
- White water kayaking
- Sailboarding
- Crabbing
- Saltwater and freshwater fishing
- Swimming (in designated areas)
- Diving
- Tide pools
For more information on all things Deception Pass, go here.
