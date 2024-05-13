Pacific Northwest States Featured Among Top 10 Most Dangerous in U.S.

Recent revelations from the U.S. News and World Report underscore a concerning trend in the Pacific Northwest (PNW), as both Oregon and Washington find themselves among the top 10 most dangerous states in America. The came from FBI data, it indicates a nationwide decrease in violent crime over the past two years following a spike in 2020. Despite this positive trend, property crime rates, including offenses like vehicle theft and burglary, surged in 2022 for the first time in two decades.

Oregon Crime

Oregon, securing the eighth position on the list, reported 2,935 property crimes and 342 violent crimes per 100,000 residents.

Washington Crime

Washington ranked fifth, with 3,356 property crimes and 376 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. These statistics are particularly alarming considering Washington's recent recognition as the eighth-best state overall in U.S. News and World Report's rankings. However, its high placement in the list of most dangerous states underscores the complexity of safety evaluations.

