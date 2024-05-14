New Tri-Cities Company Can Help You Prevent This Type Of Fire

There are a number of things that can cause a house fire. Many of them you are already aware of and take measures to prevent. Cooking fires, electrical fires, and gas related fires are the ones you hear about often. One that you don't hear about as much is right up the alley of a new company in Tri-Cities.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reported roughly $238 million in damage to homes were caused by dryer fires. If that surprises you, it might be because your dryer is an afterthought as a fire starter. Truth is, not properly cleaning your lint trap or dryer vent is the cause of over one-third of all dryer fries.

Dryer on Fire, a leading provider of professional dryer vent cleaning services, is expanding to Kennewick with their mission to enhance home safety and efficiency. Paul Lindberg is the only area nationally certified Dryer Exhaust Technician as recognized by the Chimney Safety Institute of America.

Lindberg said regarding the Tri-Cities expansion:

We are thrilled to bring Dryer on Fire's top-quality dryer vent cleaning services, along with our advanced cleaning technology, to the Tri-Cities community. We’re dedicated to leveraging the latest innovations to provide our customers with the highest level of service and protection for their homes and businesses

Not only does routine cleaning of your dryer vent help prevent fires, it also improves the efficiency of your dryer which leads to less energy use and a longer lifespan. Dryer on Fire is offering a special on their fire maintenance service to celebrate their grand opening. You can check that out by clicking here.

In the meantime, check out this list of tips to help prevent your dryer from becoming a bonfire.