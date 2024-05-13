DNA Links Killer To University Of Washington Student’s Death

One of WA's most sadistic killers is linked to a 1975 murder of a college student.

University of Washington student Hallie Ann Seaman was last seen alive on April 29th, 1975. The 25-year old was working for a master's degree in architecture. A day later, a man found Seaman's body near a parking lot in Seattle She had been sexually assaulted and stabbed repeatedly. Her vehicle was set on fire about 4 miles from where her body was found.

In 2023, DNA evidence showed that Charles Rodman Campbell was likely responsible.

Youtube-Death Row Youtube-Death Row loading...

Campbell is one of Washington's most sadistic killers. In December, 1974, he sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint in her yard. He threatened her life and the life of her baby if she didn't do what he commanded. She called the police after he left and reported the crime. Campbell wasn't found until 1976, when the woman picked him out of a police line-up. He was arrested, charged, and sentenced to 30 years for 1st-degree rape. At the trial the woman and her neighbor testified. However, Campbell was released just six years later for good behavior. His victims weren't notified of his release.

Acting out of revenge, Campbell killed the woman, her daughter (who was now 8), and the neighbor who testified. The neighbor's husband found the three victims on April 14th, 1982.

Charles Campbell was arrested the following week.

He was charged with 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree theft. On December 17th, 1984, Campbell was sentenced to death.

In 1994, Charles Rodman Campbell was executed by hanging at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla in 1994. He was the last death row inmate to be hanged.

Get our free mobile app

Related: While out on work release in 1982, Campbell met and impregnated a woman.

Jacob Campbell was born on October 18th, 1982.

60 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

These 5 Infamous Criminals from Washington State are Terrifying Take a trip down memory lane and discover the five most heinous criminals to ever grace Washington's past. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Horror Movies Filmed in Washington State There's much more to Washington state movies than Sleepless in Seattle and Harry and the Hendersons. Check out this list of terrifying movies filmed in Washington! Gallery Credit: Robb Francis

5 Weirdly Named and Strangely Famous Small Towns in Washington Most towns and cities in Washington are named after Native American tribes. Others are named after families or local monuments. Here are five small Washington towns with strange or interesting names and the history behind them. These include the birthplace of United Airlines, murder, and mystery. Gallery Credit: Paul Drake