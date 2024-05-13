Washingtonians, Please Avoid These 4 Deadly Summer Ticks

What Are The Most Dangerous Ticks To Avoid In Washington State?

One of the scariest things happened to me when I was younger. Ticks almost crippled my dog.



Keep Your Eyes Open, These Are The Four Deadliest Ticks Roaming Washington State

I recall getting off the bus one day and my dog came crawling out from the garage, his hind legs were crippled and he was barely moving.

I was in 3rd grade and I was terrified as I jumped off the school bus and rushed over to him crying.

My foster mom said we'd have to take him to the vet and see what was wrong and we soon discovered that he'd been crippled by ticks. My mom said I'd have to use my allowance money to pay for his medicine which I did without hesitation.

It took a few weeks but imagine my surprise when I got off the bus and my dog came running up to me as if nothing had happened.

It was my first run-in with ticks and they almost killed my dog.

Do you realize that four tick varieties are highly dangerous in Washington State?

These ticks can transmit deadly diseases such as Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tick-borne relapsing fever, and yes, in the end, could cripple or kill you if you don't take precautions.

The tick information has been provided by the Washington State Department of Health below:

Here are a few tips to avoid ticks this summer:

Wear long sleeves and pants, use insect repellent, and check your body carefully for ticks after spending time outdoors.

If you find a tick, carefully remove it with tweezers, and save it in a plastic bag to identify the species.

If you develop symptoms such as fever, fatigue, or a rash after a tick bite, seek medical attention immediately.

Hopefully, you'll avoid what I experienced in 3rd grade with my dog with a little bit of knowledge about these 4 ticks that can be deadly in Washington State.

