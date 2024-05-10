Solar Flare Activity Prompts Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch

A major solar storm is expected to intensify the northern lights this Friday, with forecasts indicating that the auroras could be visible as far south in the United States as Alabama. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center announced that a series of solar flares and eruptions from the sun could result in severe geomagnetic storms, leading to spectacular auroras from Friday evening through the weekend.

First Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch Since 2005

This marks the first severe geomagnetic storm watch issued by NOAA since 2005. Shawn Dahl, a service coordinator at the Space Weather Prediction Center, emphasized that this is a rare event and advised caution due to potential disruptions to communications, power grids, and satellites. The exact timing of the storm's arrival is uncertain, but it could begin around 8 p.m. ET on Friday.

NASA's Advanced Composition Explorer to Monitor Solar Wind

A NASA spacecraft, the Advanced Composition Explorer, will be instrumental in measuring the solar wind and determining the storm's impact with greater accuracy. The northern lights occur when charged particles from solar storms interact with Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere. Although typically seen at high latitudes, strong geomagnetic storms can extend the auroras further south, making this a unique opportunity for observers across the United States.