A high-speed motorcycle chase leads to a crash in Milton-Freewater

Police say they tried to contact the biker after a call of a gun

The crash landed the biker in a Walla Walla Hospital

A 26-year-old man suffered severe leg injuries while running from police on his motorcycle early Thursday morning, leading to a crash, according to officers with the Milton-Freewater Police Department.

The High-Speed Pursuit after a Motorcycle in Northeastern Oregon

Investigators said the chase happened early Thursday morning, around 2:22 a.m. when officers were called to respond to a report of someone with a gun. Detectives said when they arrived, the man tried to race away on the bike but crashed near the corner of South Main and South Columbia Street.

Police Say the Biker was Hurt in the Crash and was rushed to a Hospital in Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater Police said the injured suspect was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, and his current condition is unknown.

Detectives Also Recovered a Gun at the Scene, and an Investigation is Underway

In addition, detectives mentioned that a gun was found at the motorcycle crash site.

An investigation is ongoing, and officers confirmed that charges will be filed as they learn more about the details surrounding the initial gun call and motorcycle chase in Milton-Freewater.