Whitman College to Host First Ever Northwest College Baseball Championships

The Whitman College Blues made history this season The Whitman baseball team won its first Northwest Conference (NWC) regular season title since 1952 and will host its first NWC NCAA Division III Tournament set to run Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12.

Whitman College Baseball will host the 2024 NWC Championships in Walla Walla

The Blues took the regular season title and clinched the top seed and right to host after topping second-seeded Willamette in the opener of their three-game series to close the regular season. Joining the Blues in the post season are #2 Willamette, #3 Whitworth and #4 Pacific. The post season is a double elimination tournament with all games played at historic Borleske Stadium.

Borleske Stadium in Walla Walla

NWC Baseball Tournament Schedule

Friday, May 10, 2024

Game 1 - 12:00 pm #4 seed Pacific at #1 seed Whitman

Game 2 - 3:30 pm #2 Willamette #3 Whitworth

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Game 3 – 10:00 am Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2

Game 4 – 1:30 pm Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 5 – 5:00 pm Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Game 6 – 12:00 pm Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary) – 3:30 pm

