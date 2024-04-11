A well-known Seattle area basketball star, former University of Washington Husky, and 11-year NBA veteran says he may not have long to live.

Tragic News from a Washington State NBA Veteran

This week, in an interview with the Daily Mail Robinson said,

"I know that I don't have long if I can't get a kidney,I know I'm not going to have long to live, so I just want to make the best of it as much as I can."

In 2022, Robinson revealed he was suffering from renal kidney failure and was undergoing treatment for the condition.

Making Noise as a 5'9 Guard in the NBA

The 5'9 guard would make news in the National Basketball Association (NBA) after winning three slam dunk contests.

A Rainier Beach High School and University of Washington Prospect

Robinson played most of his high school basketball in Seattle as a student-athlete at Rainier Beach High School, where he excelled at basketball, football, and track. He helped lead Rainer Beach to a AAA State Championship, and the school retired his number 2 jersey in 2001.

From there, he went on to the University of Washington to initially play football on a scholarship but switched to basketball. During his time in Washington, he earned several conference and national honors.

A Long NBA Career

Robinson entered the 2005 NBA draft and played for the New York Knicks for five years. He went on to play 11 years in the league with eight different clubs and last played for the New Orleans Orleans in 2015-16.

The State of his Kidney Condition

Robinson's kidneys failed in 2018, which forced his retirement. A dialysis machine has helped him keep going six years later.