Whitman College Debuts New Athletic Field

Whitman College Soccer has a new and improved home.

This past weekend, the Men's and Women's soccer programs at Whitman College (Whitman) in Walla Walla kicked off their inaugural matches on the new James K. Hayner Field at the Whitman Athletic Complex.

James K. Hayner Field with FIFA Certified Turf (Photo: WC Athletics) James K. Hayner Field with FIFA Certified Turf

The field is named after James "Jim" Hayner, a lifelong resident of Walla Walla and 42-year advisor to six Whitman presidents, and a member and chair of the board of trustees and the board of overseers. Gifts and donations from friends and alumni financed the field.

According to Whitman Athletics, Hayner Field will have a multi-layered FieldTurf CORE fiber surface for excellent stability, durability, and safety. The turf is the only FIFA- (International Federation of Association Football) approved artificial turf due to its safety and performance standards.

Whitman expects the field to be well used by student-athletes and programs. Aside from soccer, the Women's Lacrosse team will use the new field along with early-season baseball practice, ultimate frisbee and other club sports, intramural programs, and athletics camps and clinics.

In a press release on the Whitman website, Director of Athletics Kim Chandler said: "The new FieldTurf will make a significant difference for our student-athletes since it will allow for a playable and durable surface throughout the year, including during times of inclement weather, when our teams can train and compete." She went on to say, "on behalf of our student-athletes and coaches, I want to extend my deepest thanks to the wonderful alumni and friends who make this possible. We can't wait to compete on Hayner Field in the fall 2023 season."

Whitman College competes at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III level in the Northwest Conference. In-state competition includes Whitworth University, Pacific Lutheran, and the University of Puget Sound.