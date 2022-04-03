Retired Women’s Soccer Star And TC Native Hope Solo Arrested

(Winston-Salem, NC) – Former Richland standout and U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested last Friday after she was found unconscious inside a vehicle with her two young children. According the Associated Press, an officer arrived after a witness reported someone passed out behind the wheel for over an hour with two kids in the back seat. The responding officer apparently smelled alcohol, and the warrant states Solo refused to take a sobriety test.

The Winston Salem Police Department booked Solo into the Forsyth County Detention Center for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse. She was released a short time later, but has a court date slated for June 28th.

The 40-year-old made a statement on social media thanking those who have supported her since the news broke. Her attorney says she cannot say much more, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life—adding the story is more sympathetic than the charges suggest. It’s not the first time Solo has had interaction with police, but even that was a bit of a strange situation. She was arrested on domestic assault charges back in 2014 after allegedly attacking two relatives at a home in Washington state. She pleaded not guilty, and the charges were dropped in 2018.

Before all the fame and infamy of being on the national soccer scene, Solo was a standout forward for the Richland High School program, and a keeper for the Three Rivers Soccer club team. She helped lead the Bombers to an undefeated season capped by a state championship in 1999.