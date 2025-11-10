It was a busy weekend for the Benton County Sheriff's Office as they responded to a call in Finley with an unresponsive driver and fielded a number of others that prompted an alert to residents in the Reata area.

A Driver Was Found Behind The Wheel And Unconscious

Deputies received a call about a vehicle that was blocking Haney Road in Finley. Reports said the driver looked like he was sleeping/unconscious and the car was in the southbound lane creating a traffic hazard.

When deputies arrived, they indeed found a man unresponsive behind the wheel of his car. They also found what may have contributed to the driver's condition...an open Coors light bottle in the center console.

Before deputies decided to approach the vehicle, they positioned around it in such a way the driver would not be able to flee. Once contact was made they determined the driver was highly intoxicated and took him into custody for DUI.

Residents In The Rancho Reata Area Should Be On High Alert

BCSO Deputies also spent time in the Rancho Reata area answering calls about vehicle prowls.

Suspects targeted a pair of unlocked vehicles as well as a couple of locked cars where windows were smashed and items were stolen. It another reminder to make sure you keep your vehicles locked and to take anything of value out of your car when you're not using it.

The Sheriff's office will increase patrols in the area for the foreseeable future and act on any suspicious activity. You are asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 if you see anything suspicious. If you see a crime occurring call 9-1-1 immediately, do not attempt to do anything on your own.