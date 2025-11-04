If you're a Tri-Citian, do you know who the county you live in was named after? Even though Benton and Franklin Counties sit next to each other, there aren't a ton of commonalities in their histories. One thing they do have in common is they were both named after people that have nothing to do with the Northwest.

Benton County Was Named After A Guy From The Midwest

Benton County was formed in March of 1905 when parts of Klickitat and Yakima Counties were sliced off and combined to create the new area. The name came from a native North Carolinian who later settled in Missouri where he practiced law and edited a newspaper.

He would later represent Missouri as one of their first U.S. Senators, holding that seat from 1821-1851, then serving one term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Benton County's namesake was an architect of and fierce advocate for westward expansion including taking control of the Columbia River.

Thomas Hart Benton (pictured on the currency above) promoted the mapping of the Oregon Trail and led the effort to recognize the Oregon Territory in 1848. He died 10 years after that, and five years after the establishment of the Washington Territory.

Washington State Isn't Alone in Honoring Benton

Benton County, OR is also named after the former politician, as is Bentonville, Arkansas (and a few others). If that place sounds familiar, it's because it is the birthplace of Walmart. Another interesting fact...Kennewick, Benton County's largest city, was established in 1904, a year before Benton County was created.

Franklin County is Less Mysterious And A Little Bit Older

Franklin County was formed out of Whitman County by the Washington Territory Legislature in 1883, predating Washington's statehood. The county was named after a man who is arguably the most important figure in American History.

He was the President of one of the 13 colonies, drafter of the Declaration of Independence, an ambassador to multiple countries, a publisher, scientist, inventor, Founding Father, and the first Postmaster General of the United States. I'm talking about none other than the great Benjamin Franklin.

Franklin has been honored in nearly every State in the Union. Only George Washington has more things named after him than Benjamin Franklin. One thing Franklin has that Washington doesn't resides in space.