Mom is the best, and we are giving you a chance to win a beautiful bouquet for Mom from the Kennewick Flower Shop.

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Celebrate Mother's Day with our friends at the Kennewick Flower Shop, located at 604 West Kennewick Ave

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We've got a chance for you to win a bouquet that Mom will love. All you have to do is tell us why your Mom is the best.

Just submit a quick line or two on why your mom is one of the best, and we'll give away these bouquets just in time for Mother's Day.

Good Luck!