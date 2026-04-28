Enter to Win a Stunning Mother’s Day Bouquet from Kennewick Flower Shop
Mom is the best, and we are giving you a chance to win a beautiful bouquet for Mom from the Kennewick Flower Shop.
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Celebrate Mother's Day with our friends at the Kennewick Flower Shop, located at 604 West Kennewick Ave
We've got a chance for you to win a bouquet that Mom will love. All you have to do is tell us why your Mom is the best.
Just submit a quick line or two on why your mom is one of the best, and we'll give away these bouquets just in time for Mother's Day.
Good Luck!
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Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals