Stolen Vehicle Found Crashed in a Canyon Near Finley

A vehicle reported stolen was recovered Saturday from a canyon off State Route 397.

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies and firefighters were called out to the canyon near Finley after receiving reports of a car in the canyon. After rappelling down into the canyon, they confirmed that no one was in the vehicle. Benton County Fire District 1 and the Kennewick Fire department worked together to recover the vehicle.

The car was reported stolen out of Pasco earlier Saturday morning.

