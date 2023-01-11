Man Flees After Police Find Him Asleep in Stolen Car

Police in Moses Lake are looking for a man who fled from officers after he was found asleep inside a stolen vehicle.

KPQ news partner iFiber One reports the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Miller Street Northeast and Longview Street Northeast.

After officers placed spike strips under the vehicle and boxed it in, the man reportedly refused commands to exit the vehicle and then crashed into a police cruiser.

Officers then broke the vehicle's driver's side window to try and grab the man, but he resisted and drove away.

The suspect's vehicle was last seen heading in the direction of Beacon Road Northeast.

Moses Lake Police say the man's vehicle did run over the spike strips but they were unable to engage in a pursuit due state laws which now prohibit such actions.

The suspect is described as being Hispanic, with a shaved head, several tattoos, and wearing a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moses Lake Police Department at 509-762-1160.