Ten-Time Felon Out On Bail Allegedly Steals Car, Flees from Police

A man is in jail after allegedly stealing a car and fleeing from officers in Moses Lake.

Police were called to a residence on Curry Drive just before 7 a.m. on Sunday after a resident reported that he had left his car running to warm it up and had it stolen.

A short time later, officers spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop but the suspect allegedly ran a red light prior to turning onto Hansen Road where he reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Police were unable to pursue based on the state's current laws regarding law enforcement vehicle pursuits.

The stolen car and the suspect were later discovered at a property on Road 5 Northeast.

Thirty-four-year-old Valentine D. Gomez was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of auto theft, felony eluding, hit-and-run and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police say Gomez is a ten-time convicted felon who was out on bail for allegedly stealing a car in Benton County at the time of his arrest.