SWAT Team Used to Arrest Man Accused of Pistol Whipping Relative

A Moses Lake man is in jail after police say he pistol-whipped a family member during a domestic dispute.

Officers with the Moses Lake Police Department investigated a disturbance call in the 900 block of Loop Drive and brought in the SWAT team to arrest 56-year-old Wayne Christensen after enough evidence linking him to the crime has been uncovered.

Police say Christensen had left the scene before they arrived but returned a short time later.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Grant County Jail on assault charges.