Benton County Man Dead After Domestic Violence Against Sister

The investigation continues into the death of a man involved in a domestic violence incident with a sibling.

After a lengthy standoff, a man was found dead inside home

Around 6 PM Thursday night, Benton County Deputies were dispatched to an area between Benton City and Prosser, near District Line Road by the Old Inland Empire Highway.

The BCSO says a domestic violence assault was reported, an adult male threatened his adult sister with a firearm, threatening to kill her. He also allegedly kept her from leaving the home for several hours. Authorities said the man was also a convicted felon, and not allowed to possess a gun.

After the Tri-Cities SWAT Team was activated and the house surrounded and secured, multiple attempts were made to contact the man, and urge him to surrender, but with no success.

Finally, after a drone was sent to fly into the home to try to locate the suspect, the man was found dead inside. BCSO Detectives and other officers then began an investigation. No other information has been released.