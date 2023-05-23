Richland Police Need Help to Find Wanted Suspect

Richland Police need your help to find a man accused of assaulting a woman.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday just before 9:30 am, officers arrived to a residence at the Brass Lamp Apartments for a Domestic Violence Assault in progress. A concerned neighbor called the Police for the safety of a screaming female.

Before officers arrived, the suspect, Jonathan B. Mo fled the residence.

A few minutes later, an officer saw Mo on a scooter. A woman was chasing him on foot. The officer tried to stop the suspect, but he kept going. Mo was last seen traveling through the Jason Lee Elementary School parking lot. The school was placed in a temporary non-critical lockdown until Police confirmed the suspect was off the property.

Police have probable cause to arrest Jonathan B. Mo for Assault, Felony Harassment, Simple Assault DV, and Destruction of Property DV.

If you know where the Jonathan B. Mo is, please call the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.

25 Missing Children From Washington, Do You Recognize anyone? It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child, teen, or adult? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children going back to 1971. One of these kids could be your neighbor, a fellow co-worker, or parishioner. Do you have any information about any of these children?