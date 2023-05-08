Benton City Suspect Jailed After Slamming Woman’s Head Against Floor

Location of assault (BCSO) Location of assault (BCSO) loading...

An early Saturday morning assault in Benton City resulted in a suspect being jailed for the violent attack.

Man allegedly slammed woman's head against floor

In the early morning hours of Saturday, May 6th, Benton County Deputies responded to a Benton City residence where they found the female victim.

According to Deputies, the woman had gone to pick up her boyfriend who had been at a family function and had been drinking. During the drive to their residence, the man was acting strangely, including climbing part way out of the car window several times.

When the couple arrived home, an argument began, then the suspect threw the woman against the wall several times, and slammed her head against the floor. When she tried to call 911, he assaulted her again.

She managed to break free and run to a neighbor's house where she got help. The BCSO says the woman had visible signs of injury to her head, face, and body.

The suspect was located walking several blocks away and was arrested. Thanks to help from the Benton County Sheriff's Foundation, the woman was able to pack up her belongings at home, and she and her dog stayed the following night at a hotel.