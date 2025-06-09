One Shot, Another Beaten at Walla Walla Party

Two people were taken to an area hospital after a late night party in Walla Walla turned violent. It began around 11:45pm Friday when police responded (for the first time) to the 1600 block of Cambridge Ave.

A large fight had broken out in the area with one person being beaten with a baseball bat. Police arrived and got the situation under control while the victim was transported to the nearest hospital for treatment. Before long Walla Walla's finest would be back.

Not far from the initial assault, police were called to respond to a report of a shooting. When police arrived they found their second victim of the night/early morning with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital and later released after treatment. A nearby house, unrelated to the shooting, was also damaged by gunfire.

Two Violent Incidents Traced To The Same Place?

Walla Walla PD's investigation points to both incidents being related to the same party at a home on the 1600 block of Cambridge. Police found multiple shell casings at the scene as well as casings inside the house.

There's One Problem...

The shooting victim has refused to cooperate with the investigating detectives, creating a situation where no suspects have been identified. Even without the victim's help, police believe it was not a random act.

If you have any information that could assist WWPD, you're asked to contact Detective Colin at 509-527-4434.