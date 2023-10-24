Man Who Caused Major Cell Outage in Richland Still Being Sought

Richland Police are still trying to solve a case that impacted thousands of people.

Detectives say a man shut off the power to the AT&T cell phone tower October 4th, affecting most of Richland.

Surveillance images show the suspect holding a water bottle while entering a restricted area.

Richland Police are trying to identify the suspect. They're asking for your help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Peterson at (509) 942-7458 and reference case # 23-042435.

