Man Who Caused Major Cell Outage in Richland Still Being Sought
Richland Police are still trying to solve a case that impacted thousands of people.
Detectives say a man shut off the power to the AT&T cell phone tower October 4th, affecting most of Richland.
Surveillance images show the suspect holding a water bottle while entering a restricted area.
Richland Police are trying to identify the suspect. They're asking for your help.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Peterson at (509) 942-7458 and reference case # 23-042435.
