Kennewick Domestic Violence Suspect Turns Himself In

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says a 43-year-old man wanted in connection with a brutal assault against his 50-year-old girlfriend is in custody. KPD says Stephen Greenwade is in custody after turning himself into authorities Monday afternoon.

Police lights by night Alex_Schmidt loading...

The attack happened Tuesday night just before 9:30 when officers were called to an apartment complex off West Clearwater and North Edison. They found the victim with a bloody face and she was in tears. According to both witnesses and responding officers, she was struck in the face and then was hit and drug a short distance by a pickup truck the suspect was driving.

Get our free mobile app

Greenwade apparently spoke with Kennewick Police earlier Monday and agreed to turn himself in. Officers arrested Greenwade and booked him into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of 2nd Degree Assault-Domestic Violence.

Famous TV Shows That Couldn’t Get Made Today These well known TV shows and franchises would have a lot of trouble getting on the air today.