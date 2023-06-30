Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Find Shooter

Kennewick Police are searching for a suspect who shot at a vehicle several times.

Get our free mobile app

On Friday at about 2:20 am, Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Clearwater Avenue for a reported shooting. Victims told Police as their vehicle was turning to go east on Clearwater Avenue, an occupant of a white sedan shot at their truck several times. The truck was hit many times. No one was struck by the bullets. However, the driver of the truck was treated for a minor cut on his arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

25 Missing Children From Washington, Do You Recognize anyone? It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child, teen, or adult? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children going back to 1971. One of these kids could be your neighbor, a fellow co-worker, or parishioner. Do you have any information about any of these children?