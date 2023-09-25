Kennewick Police Officer Faces DV-Assault Charges

Benton County Sheriff’s investigators are taking over the case of a Kennewick Police officer charged with assault.

Details of what exactly unfolded Saturday night have not been made clear by investigators, but Detective Josh Riley faces two charges of domestic violence/second degree assault.

Officers say a weapon was involved.

Riley has been with the Kennewick Police Department since 2012. He worked as a police officer before he was selected to serve as a detective with the Criminal Apprehension Team. He was selected 2019 Detective of the Year.

He’s also worked as one of the lead use-of-force instructors for the police department.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigator to avoid conflict of interest.

