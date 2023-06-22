Pasco Man Gets 15 Years on Meth, Coke and Weapons Charges

Pasco Man Gets 15 Years on Meth, Coke and Weapons Charges

Getty Images

 

Getty Images
loading...

The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA reported Thursday a Pasco man will do 15 years in Federal prison on charges

Man arrested in Spokane on drug and weapons charges

43-year-old Tustuji Matu Wakauwn of Pasco was arrested in October 7, 2021 after a search and investigation involving DEA Agents.

Authorities served a search warrant at a residence on 10th Ave. in Spokane, where Wakauwan was located. He had 420 grams (just under a pound) of pure meth in a bag he was carrying and also had fentanyl cocaine. The bag also contained other evidence of drug trafficking.

The suspect was also carrying a 9MM pistol, which violated his conditions of being a convicted felon for previous drug charges.

Get our free mobile app

US District Judge Thomas sentenced Wakauwn to 15 years in prison as well as 8 years of supervision upon his release.

He had pleaded guilty to the offenses June 8th of this year.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

 

Filed Under: charges, drugs, pasco, weapons
Categories: Crime, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA