The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA reported Thursday a Pasco man will do 15 years in Federal prison on charges

Man arrested in Spokane on drug and weapons charges

43-year-old Tustuji Matu Wakauwn of Pasco was arrested in October 7, 2021 after a search and investigation involving DEA Agents.

Authorities served a search warrant at a residence on 10th Ave. in Spokane, where Wakauwan was located. He had 420 grams (just under a pound) of pure meth in a bag he was carrying and also had fentanyl cocaine. The bag also contained other evidence of drug trafficking.

The suspect was also carrying a 9MM pistol, which violated his conditions of being a convicted felon for previous drug charges.

US District Judge Thomas sentenced Wakauwn to 15 years in prison as well as 8 years of supervision upon his release.

He had pleaded guilty to the offenses June 8th of this year.