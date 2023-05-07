Kennewick Police Searching for Shooting Suspect, Man is Injured

Kennewick Police are searching for the shooter who left a man injured Saturday night.

Officers are arrived at a residence just before 9 pm in the 5900 block of West 25th Avenue for a weapons complaint. Several callers reported a man was shot in the area. Police located the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene before Police arrived.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can be reported here.

