Suspected Drive By Shooter In Kennewick Arrested
A man suspected of committing a drive-by shooting a week ago is now in Kennewick Police custody.
Officers had been looking for 25-year-old Aaron Lighthall since the June 30th shooting that injured one person near Clearwater and Fillmore Street.
Two days later, detectives say Lighthall and a 26-year-old woman eluded Washington State Patrol troopers following crashes with several parked vehicles in the 400 Block of N. Volland Street.
They say a modified firearm was dropped by one of the suspects as the pair fled the scene.
Yesterday the U-S Marshals and the Metro Drug Task Force located Lighthall and Shania Edwards at a home on Tanglewood Drive.
A SWAT Team arrived after investigators say Lighthall refused to exit the home.
A brief standoff ensued. Both Lighthall and Edwards surrendered. Lighthall is charged with 1st degree assault and Edwards charged with eluding.
Another adult female at the location who had a warrant for her arrest was also booked into Benton County Jail.
Lighthall is also facing charges from cases being investigated by the Richland Police Department and the Pasco Police Department.
