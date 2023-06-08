Kennewick Police Need Your Help to ID Hit and Run Suspect

Kennewick Police are asking for the public's help to identify a wanted suspect.

Police are investigating a hit and run which happened just after 12 am Thursday. The photographed person allegedly struck a pump at a gas station in the 2600 block of West Kennewick Avenue.

The incident was not reported to the clerk at the gas station or to Police. According to the Kennewick Police Department Facebook page:

We would like to speak to the male driver about this incident. It appears the involved vehicle is a silver Toyota Cruiser.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Or, if you prefer, you can leave an anonymous tip online, here.

