I won’t get into any unsolved mysteries surrounding missing children or people because I want to keep this story on the lighter side. This doesn’t mean there aren’t some head-scratching unusual mysteries to be solved in Oregon. I want to find the answers to these enigmas, once and for all. I feel like we should have some kind of resolve by now, as we are living in the futuristic year of 2023!

Crater Lake, OR NaHarai Perez Aguilar on Unsplash loading...

Crater Lake is a lovely spot in Oregon to go for a hike, get engaged, swim in the waters, or take lots of pics and selfies. Plus, people still like to swim Crater Lake, knowing there could most definitely be a humongous and very long serpenty-fish-snake-dinosaur combo thing living in the water. Y’all have fun with that!

The Crater Lake Monster Movie Crown International Pictures, The Crater Lake Monster on Prime Video via Amazon loading...

Sasquatch in the City Jon Sailer on Unsplash loading...

I think just about every state in the Union has spotted Bigfoot. At least people in Oregon have the sense to call him by his real name, Sasquatch Tyrese Wendigo Jenkins III. (I heard his daddy was born in Tennessee.) Okay, if Sasquatch isn't real, somebody please tell me why the National Guard has a whole page about Bigfoot?

UFO sighting at McMinnville, OR Stephen Leonardi on Unsplash loading...

What city wouldn't be bragging about UFO sightings, especially if we can all agree that it was captured on film. McMinnville will probably never live it down that aliens possibly tried to land here back in the day. Well, it was the 50s, AND it was Oregon, so even if extra-terrestrials did land there, the narrowminded townsfolk likely wouldn't have allowed them to stay there after dark, anyway. 💅

The Bandage Man of Cannon Beach OR Harish Singh on Unsplash loading...

Sure he likes to creep people out because he's a ghost, but can he do the Cabbage PATCH? Okay, that's enough terrible jokes from me. What I wanna know is, Is the Bandage Man hot, single, and ready to mingle? Because we already know he likes long walks on the beach.



Van Duzer in Otis OR Google Maps loading...

Are they stashing aliens and captured UFOs in some secret government facility in Oregon? Some people think so, especially in the woods of Van Duzer park in the city of Otis.

I'm guessing we aren't going to solve any of these big unusual unsolved mysteries of Oregon in the foreseeable future.

