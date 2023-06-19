One Person Killed in Two Car Crash Sunday in Toppenish

A two car crash in the lower valley on Sunday resulted in the death of a woman from Chico California. Washington State Patrol Troopers say 38-year-old Sara Bassett was driving southbound on State Route 97 10 miles south of Toppenish when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.

THE DRIVER AND PASSENGER IN THE OTHER VEHICLE WERE INJURED

That vehicle was driven by 72-year-old Richard Lizzote of Yakima. He was injured and taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital. A passenger in his vehicle, identified as 76-year-old Cheryl Lizotte of Yakima was also injured and taken to the hospital. Troopers say no charges are expected. The crash was reported at 11:53 pm Sunday.

BE EVER VIGILANT DRIVING DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS

It's that time of year when drivers are distracted and crashes increase. That's according to the Washington State Traffic Safety Coalition. They say serious and fatal crashes increase during the spring and summer months because drivers are distracted more than they are in the fall and winter when they're paying more attention to driving. Drivers are also less likely to wear a seatbelt because of the weather. Many drivers are listening to music, eating or watching things on the sides of the road more in the spring and summer than in the fall and winter.

REMEMBER SPEED PATROLS CONTINUE IN YAKIMA AND UNION GAP

Authorities urge drivers to pay attention especially around road projects that start when the weather warms up. If you are driving today be aware speed patrols continue in the cities of Yakima and Union Gap. Over the last week Yakima Police Officers made 669 stops and issued 278 citations.

They investigated 28 collisions with 9 the result of drivers not stopping for a red light. 3 drivers were arrested for DUI.

