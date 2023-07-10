Two Men Face Charges After $10,000 Theft From Federal Fire Truck

Two Grant County men will likely face federal charges after being accused of stealing more than $10,000 in radios and gear from a U.S. Forest Service Fire Truck.

Federal Firefighters reported five radios had been stolen from a fire truck parked overnight at a Moses Lake hotel on Kittleson Road.

The radios are necessary for the crew on a fire scene, so the truck had to be taken out of service.

Surveillance video captured the theft.

Officers quickly located the vehicle involved and arrested the owner, 46-year-old Nathan Huelle.

Police say all of the stolen equipment was located in the vehicle after they impounded it and secured a search warrant to inspect the vehicle.

Police also identified 37-year-old David Walker from the surveillance video.

Walker was known to officers, and was arrested outside a local business, still wearing the same clothing that he was wearing at the time of the theft.

Both Huelle and Walker were booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Theft and Malicious Mischief and 2nd Degree Vehicle Prowl.

Police say due to the fact that the fire truck belonged to the United States Forest Service, federal law enforcement is also involved in the investigation, so the case may be charged federally.

Moses Lake Police say the Forest Service firefighters expressed their gratitude for recovery of their radios and gear by delivering donuts and watermelon to the police station.