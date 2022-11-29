Police Say Teens Threatened To Kill Victim At Moses Lake High School

An 18-year-old adult and two underage students who were suspended from Moses Lake High School face charges after police say they entered the campus illegally and threatened a victim Monday afternoon.

Officers say the three suspects confronted and threatened to kill the victim, who then ran away in the school's hallways when the adult appeared to draw a gun.

The victim made it to an office where police were notified, and officers quickly corralled the suspects and took them into custody.

Officers say they found a realistic looking air gun on the 18-year-old suspect.

The three were arrested on numerous charges. No one was injured.

Police say an investigation is ongoing, with video evidence being gathered along with witness interviews. They say more information will be released when the investigation is complete.