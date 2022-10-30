Shooting in Moses Lake Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

A shooting in Moses Lake killed one man and injured a teen Sunday morning.

Around 6 a.m., Moses Lake Police officers responded to a shooting inside someone’s home on the 3000 block of Road H NE in Moses Lake.

When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive 20-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old male had also been shot and was taken to Samaritan Hospital, where he was treated and later released.

The person responsible for this shooting is still at-large.

Moses Lake Police are currently investigating this case and will release more information when it becomes available.

Those who may have witnessed this incident should contact the Moses Lake Police Department at 509-764-3887.