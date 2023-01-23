Three Fatality Crashes in Three Days Keep Authorities Busy

Three fatal crashes reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now under investigation by local and state authorities. Yakima Police say they continue emphasis patrols to try and keep more people from being injured or killed in a crash.

The first fatality involved an underage driver

The first fatality was reported Friday on U.S. Highway 12 and resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy and the injury of a 15-year-old passenger. Washington State Patrol Troopers say the 14-year-old was driving a Chevy Venture eastbound near Rimrock Retreat when he lost control on a curve, struck a rock wall and the vehicle rolled onto its top. The 14-year-old driver died at the scene of the crash. The 15-year-old passenger was injured and taken to Multi Care Yakima Memorial for treatment. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash reported at about 12:00 pm. Friday.

Troopers are searching for clues in a shooting and crash Saturday

Troopers are also investigating a Saturday head-on crash in Toppenish in which a man from Tacoma died of a gunshot wound at the time of the accident. Troopers say the shooting and crash was reported at about 12:45 am on State Route 22.

They say 22-year-old Joel Reyes of Tacoma was a passenger in a Toyota Camry that was eastbound when he was shot. The Camry then crashed into a Chevy Silverado pickup driven by Jason Reno. Reno and a passenger 44-year-old Lahela Kaahanui were injured and taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.

Troopers say the driver and another passenger in the Camry fled the scene of the crash and haven't yet been found.

The investigation continues today.

A third fatality crash reported Sunday wasn't discovered until hours later

The third crash was reported early Sunday morning. Yakima police say a 32-year-old woman was killed in a one car crash at the intersection of of River Rd and Fruitvale Blvd. Authorities say the woman, who has not been identified was speeding as she was driving along River Road when she lost control on a curve and the vehicle rolled after hitting railroad tracks. The driver was ejected and died. The crash happened between 2:00 am and 3:00 am but wasn't discovered until a passing driver called 911 at about 5:30 am Sunday.

If you know anything about the crash contact Officer Jim Yates, the lead investigator of the incident: 509-575-6246

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born