Troopers: Man Jumps In Front Of Car On SR 17, Dies

Troopers says an elderly man is dead after jumping in front of a moving car on SR 17 south of Moses Lake late last night.

A 2009 Toyota Camry driven by 53-year-old John Sharples of Moses Lake was northbound on the highway east of Potholes Reservoir when troopers say 83-year-old Jose Valencia of Warden jumped into northbound lane and was hit.

Valencia was dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation. It's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The car driven by Sharples was damaged but was not towed from the scene. Sharples does not face any charges,

The incident occurred just before 11pm Thursday.

Valencia's relatives were notified of his death by the medical examiner.