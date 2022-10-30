Deadly Moses Lake House Fire

(Moses Lake, WA) -- One is dead after a double-wide mobile home catches fire Sunday. Grant County Fire District 5 responded to the scene at Harvest Manor Mobile Home Park, 4815 Airway Drive Northeast in Moses Lake. Investigators say one was trapped in the home and perished in the blaze. One other person was able to get out of the home, and she is in the care of family. Firefighters tried very hard to rescue the person inside but the fire had progressed too far for the rescue to be possible. The Grant County Coroner will conduct an autopsy of the victim, a woman in her 70s.