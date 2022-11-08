Troopers Say Man Died After Crash From Medical Emergency

A man is dead from a single car crash after reportedly suffering a medical emergency in State Route 17 Monday.

Troopers say 61-year-old Troy Wilson of Benton City was northbound on SR 17 about a mile north of Othello when his 2015 Nissan Altima left the roadway to the right, went into a ditch and came to a rest against a fence.

Wilson was taken to Othello Hospital where he died.

Troopers say an unknown medical emergency led to the crash.

It's unknown of alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash that took place at about 6:45am Monday.

Wilson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

