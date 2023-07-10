Clothing Dispute Leads to Shooting Near Othello

Area of Othello shooting (goodle street view maps) Area of Othello shooting (goodle street view maps) loading...

Adams County Deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that stemmed from a dispute.

Sunday evening, multiple shots fired

Around 5:40 PM Deputies responded to a home in the 800 block of South Highland road, an area that has seen a number of law enforcement calls this year.

Authorities learned that had been multiple shots fired by a suspect, initially, there were reports of people in what the ACSO said was "medical distress."

However, at the scene Deputies said no one was hurt by the gunfire, but the incident began as a dispute over some clothing items.

The suspect fled before Deputies arrived, officers collected evidence from the scene and the search is still on for the shooter.

Anyone who may have information about this incident, you're urged to call the ACSO at 509-659-1122. All leads can be confidential.