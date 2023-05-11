Othello High School Shooting Threat Linked to Others in Region

No threat was found, but Adams County Deputies and Othello Police believe it was linked to some others that were reported Wednesday.

The caller claimed shooter outside of Othello High School

Wednesday, around 11:17 AM, Adams County Sheriff's Deputies and Othello Police responded to Othello High School after learning a caller told school officials an armed person was in front of the school.

The ACSO dispatcher also received a similar call and the school was locked down. Deputies and Police were not able to locate any threat or person.

Officials received word from the Washington State Fusion Center that similar calls had been made to other Eastern Washington schools, and the caller's number from the school and the ACSO matched that of similar calls in the region.

The Washington State Fusion Center is an agency that coordinates efforts by local and state law enforcement when it comes to security, anti-terrorism, and crime.

The ACSO and Othello Police have provided all the information to federal authorities and the investigation continues into who made the calls.